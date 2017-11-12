Indian-American killed in shooting at his nightclub

An Indian-American was fatally shot in a shooting at his nightclub in Fayetteville, North Carolina on Saturday morning. Multiple people, including the shooter, were wounded in the incident.

Akash R Talati, 40, is reported to have come to the United States from Anand, Gujarat. The shooting took place at Diamondz Gentlemen’s Club, which Talati owned along with the adjoining Kinbhts Inn motel at around 1.50 am local time.

The alleged shooter, identified as Markeese Dewitt by authorities, had been thrown out of the club and returned with a gun and began shooting. A security guard returned fire, injuring the shooter, according to local news outlets.

Talati was hit by a stray bullet; he was not the intended target, according to local witness accounts and police. He died in hospital.

Police detective Jamaal Littlejohn told The Fayetteville Observer security had escorted Dewitt, 23, out of the club because he had caused a disturbance. He said Dewitt appeared to have gone to his vehicle, got a gun, went back inside the club and started shooting.

“All we know is he got put out, he goes and gets a gun and it goes crazy from there,” Littlejohn said.

He said only Dewitt and the security guard exchanged gunfire. The others were bystanders, he said.

Fayetteville police tweeted: “Warrants have been secured for Markeese Dewitt, B/M, 23 yoa, for attempted murder ref last night’s shooting at “Diamondz.” He’s being treated at a hospital & will be arrested upon release.”

Indian officials in the US are monitoring the situation. Detailing the incident in a string of tweets, external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj said: “We are in touch with the family of the deceased and will provide them all help.”