Indian American teen crushes Indian woman in Miami to death with truck, arrested

A 16-year-old Indian American teenager was arrested last week for crushing to death another Indian resident of Florida while racing his pickup truck.

Priya Pachauri, 31, was struck and killed by the speeding truck on December 8 and police have determined that the driver of the car, Madhav Sood, was racing at the time of the incident.

Sood was arrested last week in Lake Mary on allegations of striking and killing a woman who was on a sidewalk while he was street racing.

Lake Mary police said Sood was arrested on a charge of vehicular homicide in the death of Pachauri.

Police said Pachauri was walking on the sidewalk along Lake Emma Road when she was hit.

Police said that Sood was racing another car at the time of the crash, according to a WFTV Orlando report.

Sood had three other teenage passengers in the truck with him when it veered off the road, hit Pachauri and took out a section of the guard rail.

The Lake Mary Police Department said Sood was driving recklessly and well above the posted speed limit of 72 kph at the time.

Pachauri’s husband is in India.

None of the passengers in the pickup were injured despite the vehicle overturning from the crash.

Sood was taken to a juvenile justice centre and charged with vehicular homicide.

Via social media, Pachauri’s brother-in-law has been demanding justice in the wake of what he calls a “brutal crime,” Wesh.com reported.

The driver’s “irresponsible behaviour should be punished,” wrote Dewansh Pachauri in the post, Indiawest.com reported.

Should the teen gain release from custody, police are asking that he be placed on electronic monitoring and “not be permitted to operate any and all motor vehicles,” the WESH.com report said.

