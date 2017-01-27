Indian charged with attempted fetal homicide arrested in US

An Indian fugitive charged with attempted homicide has been arrested by the US Border Patrol as he entered the country illegally from Canada last week.

Manish Patel, 43, was apprehended after he entered the US without presenting himself for inspection and also was found to be wanted for multiple felony charges including attempted homicide of an unborn child, the US Customs and Border Protection said.

Patel, who was arrested on January 19, is being held without bond pending his prosecution.

He was arrested after he tried to illegally enter the US from Canada hiding in a car at the Trout River Port of Entry in New York.