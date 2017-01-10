Indian envoy to UK promises speedy services to PIOs

India’s high commissioner YK Sinha has promised speedy delivery of services and redress of grievances of the Indian community in Britain, which has one of the largest Indian diasporas that maintains close ties with home.

Addressing leading members of the community on Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in the Gandhi Hall of the high commission on Monday, Sinha, who took over recently, recalled the quick response by external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj to problems raised by Indians abroad.

The high commission, he said, will try to provide similar expeditious service, and recalled the ways in which the mission engages with the Indian community.

A section of the audience at the event in Gandhi Hall marking Pravasi Bharatiya Divas. (HT Photo)

Sinha congratulated Priti Patel, International development secretary in the Theresa May government, and Neena Gill, member of the European Parliament, on being awarded the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award at the event in Bengaluru.

The event included music and a documentary on external affairs ministry’s efforts to help Indians abroad, including rescuing them from difficult and dangerous situations.