Indian-origin New York financier killed in Costa Rica shark attack

A 49-year-old Indian-origin woman equity manager based in New York was killed last week by a tiger shark while scuba diving on a remote Costa Rican island, according to media reports..

Rohina Bhandari, 49, a Wall Street private equity manager from New York City, suffered fatal bites to both her legs during the shark attack last Thursday while she was diving with a group near Cocos Island, a national park about 300 miles off the Costa Rican mainland, New York Post reported on Sunday.

Bhandari, a Wall Street private equity manager, was hauled out of the water after sustaining severe bites to her legs, Costa Rica’s environment ministry said.

Authorities said two park rangers and several doctors who were part of the diving tourism group of 18 people on the island trip organised by the Undersea Hunter Group, offered first aid in a desperate bid to save her.

But Bhandari, a senior director at WL Ross & Co. LL, a firm founded by commerce secretary Wilbur Ross, could not be saved, the reports said.

Her 26-year-old diving instructor was also badly injured. The male instructor, who was conscious and in relatively stable condition, told officials that the shark attacked when his group was surfacing at the tail end of the dive in the waters.

According to the Costa Rican newspaper La Nacion, the guide noticed the shark approaching his group underwater and tried to scare it away. But as they surfaced, the shark went for Bhandari, tearing at her legs. The guide, too, suffered leg injuries.

Friends paid tribute to the Manhattan resident on Facebook. “Unbelievably sad and heartbreaking news that Rohina has died,” wrote Julie Walker. “She was such a wonderful person who loved life. I will always remember her kindness, friendship and our adventures together.”

Another friend wrote: “Your kindness and genuine warmth to those of us lucky enough to call you ‘friend’ was a blessing to behold.”

Tiger sharks are predators often found around Pacific islands.

One of the largest sharks in the world, Tiger sharks are known for their powerful jaws and voracious appetites