Indians among 8 killed in major UK road collision

Indians visiting the United Kingdom were among eight people killed on Saturday morning when the minibus they were travelling in collided with two lorries on the arterial M1 motorway, official sources here said on Sunday.

The involvement of Indians in the incident emerged following investigations; they were said to be associated with a major Indian information technology company. More details were awaited, while four injured were being treated in hospitals.

Details were awaited but unconfirmed sources said all the eight killed were likely to be Indians. One of the injured is said to be a boy whose parents died. Their identities were yet to be formally released.

Chief inspector Henry Parsons from the Joint Operations Unit for Roads Policing said: “The scene facing the officers who attended was complex and the recovery operation which followed was challenging. Tragically eight people lost their lives, with four further people seriously injured, and it is our duty to establish the circumstances of what happened.

“Officers are working to inform the next of kin of the people who died and specially-trained family liaison officers will be offering them their support. Some of those involved were visiting the UK from India and we are working to keep families abroad informed.”

The Thames Valley police on Sunday charged two men driving the two lorries in connection with the fatal collision around 3.15am at Newport Pagnell, nearly 55km north of London.

Ryszard Masierak, 31, was charged with eight counts of causing death by dangerous driving, four counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and eight counts of causing death by careless driving while over the prescribed limit.

David Wagstaff, 53, was charged with eight counts of causing death by dangerous driving and four counts causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

The police said a woman, a man and a five-year-old girl who were also in the minibus, were taken to hospital where they remained in a life-threatening condition. Another woman was also taken to hospital with serious injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.

The Indian high commission in London and the consulate in Birmingham are extending assistance and coordinating with British authorities.