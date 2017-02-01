Iran confirms missile test, says didn’t violate nuclear deal

Iran’s defence minister said on Wednesday the country had tested a new ballistic missile but denied the launch was a breach of its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

“The action was in line with boosting Iran’s defence power and is not in contradiction with the JCPOA (the nuclear deal) or Resolution 2231,” defence minister Hossein Dehghan said, according to ISNA news agency.

He was referring to a UN resolution that bans Iran from developing missiles that can carry nuclear warheads. His remarks confirmed earlier reports.

“The recent test was in line with our plans and we will not allow foreigners to interfere in our defence affairs,” Dehghan said.

A US official said Iran had on Sunday test launched a medium-range ballistic missile that exploded after travelling 1,010 km.