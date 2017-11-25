 Iran hits back over Saudi on Hitler remark, says Salman’s behaviour ‘immature’ | world-news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Nov 25, 2017-Saturday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Iran hits back over Saudi on Hitler remark, says Salman’s behaviour ‘immature’

Iran said on Thursday that Saudi Arabia’s crown prince was discredited internationally by his “immature” behaviour, state television reported, after Mohammed bin Salman called Iran’s Supreme Leader “the new Hitler of the Middle East”.

world Updated: Nov 25, 2017 10:26 IST
This file photo taken on October 24, 2017 shows Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attending the Future Investment Initiative (FII) conference in Riyadh.
This file photo taken on October 24, 2017 shows Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attending the Future Investment Initiative (FII) conference in Riyadh. (AFP File Photo)

Iran said on Thursday that Saudi Arabia’s crown prince was discredited internationally by his “immature” behaviour, state television reported, after Mohammed bin Salman called Iran’s Supreme Leader “the new Hitler of the Middle East”.

“No one in the world and in the international arena gives credit to him because of his immature and weak-minded behaviour and remarks,” Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qasemi was quoted as saying.

“Now that he has decided to follow the path of famous regional dictators ... he should think about their fate as well.”

Escalating the war of words between the Middle East rivals, Salman described Iran’s Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as the region’s “new Hitler” in an interview with the New York Times published on Thursday.

more from world
Footloose, but not fancy-free? Decoding the modern Indian flyer
Footloose, but not fancy-free? Decoding the modern Indian flyer
Promotional Feature
Recommended for you