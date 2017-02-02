 Iranian researcher blocked from entering US sues Trump | world-news | Hindustan Times
Iranian researcher blocked from entering US sues Trump

world Updated: Feb 02, 2017 21:01 IST
AP
Boston
Samira Asgari

Samira Asgari says in her lawsuit filed on Wednesday in US District Court that she was denied entry to the US even though she had a valid visa and federal judges had issued a restraining order against the president’s ban on visitors from seven Muslim-majority nations, including Iran.(Photo via LinkdIn )

An Iranian scientist heading to Boston to take a job at a Harvard Medical School lab has sued President Donald Trump after she was denied entry into the US.

Samira Asgari says in her lawsuit filed on Wednesday in US District Court that she was denied entry to the US even though she had a valid visa and federal judges had issued a restraining order against the president’s ban on visitors from seven Muslim-majority nations, including Iran.

Asgari had most recently been living in Switzerland.

Last weekend, Asgari flew from Switzerland to Germany, but was blocked by US and airline officials as she tried to board a plane to Boston.

In addition to Trump, the suit names Department of Homeland Security and Customs and Border Protection officials as defendants.

