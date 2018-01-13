 Iraq: Baghdad bombing kills 8, wounds 10 | world-news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 13, 2018-Saturday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Iraq: Baghdad bombing kills 8, wounds 10

Police and hospital officials say the Saturday blast struck a northern Baghdad neighbourhood targeting a police checkpoint on a busy street.

world Updated: Jan 13, 2018 23:03 IST
Newly graduated Iraqi Army officers stand in formation during Iraqi Army Day celebrations in Baghdad on January 6, 2018.
Newly graduated Iraqi Army officers stand in formation during Iraqi Army Day celebrations in Baghdad on January 6, 2018. (AP)

Iraqi officials say a suicide bombing in Baghdad has killed eight and wounded at least 10 others.

Police and hospital officials say the Saturday blast struck a northern Baghdad neighbourhood targeting a police checkpoint on a busy street, and that a number of policemen were among the wounded.

All officials spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

The number of bombings in Baghdad has decreased significantly over the past few months since the country’s security forces retook nearly all the territory once held by the Islamic State group.

The extremist group claimed near-daily bombings in Baghdad over much of last year when it still held large swaths of territory in the country.

more from world
Help 10-year-old Nisha fight thalassemia and go back to school
Help 10-year-old Nisha fight thalassemia and go back to school
Promotional Feature
Recommended for you