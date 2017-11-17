 Iraq forces retake last town in country held by Islamic State: Army | world-news | Hindustan Times
world Updated: Nov 17, 2017 15:23 IST
Iraqi forces said they retook the last town in the country still held by the Islamic State group near the border with Syria on Friday in a lightning offensive(AP File Photo)

Iraqi forces said they retook the last town in the country still held by the Islamic State group near the border with Syria on Friday in a lightning offensive.

Government troops and paramilitary units “liberated the whole of Rawa and raised the Iraqi flag on all of its official buildings,” General Abdelamir Yarallah of the Joint Operations Command said in a statement.

