Iraq reaches initial deal with China’s Zhenhua to develop East Baghdad oilfield

Iraq reached an initial deal with China’s state-run Zhenhua Oil to develop the southern portion of the East Baghdad oil field.

world Updated: Dec 24, 2017 15:17 IST
Flames burning off excess gas are seen at Nasiriya oilfield in Nasiriya province, southeast of Baghdad,Iraq.
Flames burning off excess gas are seen at Nasiriya oilfield in Nasiriya province, southeast of Baghdad,Iraq.(Reuters File Photo)

Iraq reached an initial deal with China’s state-run Zhenhua Oil to develop the southern portion of the East Baghdad oil field, the oil ministry spokesman said on Sunday.

Iraq is seeking the help of Zhenhua Oil to increase production from East Baghdad oilfield to 40,000 barrels per day within five years as of the start of the development operations, Asim Jihad said in a statement.

