 Iraqi ship sinks after collision, four sailors dead | world-news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Aug 20, 2017-Sunday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Iraqi ship sinks after collision, four sailors dead

Diving support vessel al-Misbar had 21 sailors on board, of which 10 were rescued.

world Updated: Aug 20, 2017 09:44 IST
The search for survivors was continuing in late hours of Saturday.
The search for survivors was continuing in late hours of Saturday.(AP file for representation)

An Iraqi ship sank on Saturday after a collision with another vessel in Iraq’s territorial waters, killing at least four sailors, Iraqi state television reported.

Diving support vessel al-Misbar had 21 sailors on board, of which 10 were rescued, the Baghdad-based channel said, citing a statement from the transportation ministry.

The search for survivors was continuing in late hours of Saturday, it said, giving no details about the other ship involved in the collision, a bulk carrier registered in Saint Vincent, the Royal Arsenal.

Al-Misbar is owned by the Iraq’s state-run ports authority.

more from world
Recommended for you