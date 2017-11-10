ISIS leader Baghdadi reportedly present in Syrian town: Hezbollah media
The last appearance of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was made in an audio recording in September.world Updated: Nov 10, 2017 14:52 IST
Reuters, Beirut
A Hezbollah-run news outlet said on Friday that Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was reported present in the Syrian town of Albu Kamal during the Syrian army and its allies’ operation to clear it.
The report did not say if Baghdadi was captured in the town, which the Syrian army and its allies said they had captured this week.