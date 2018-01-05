Islamic State declares war on Hamas with an execution video

The Islamic State has declared war on Hamas, calling on its supporters to attack the Palestinian Islamist group in a 22-minute video rounded off with the execution of an alleged collaborator.

The IS branch in Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula — responsible for some of the deadliest terror attacks last year — held Hamas responsible for the US recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and criticised it for “following in the footsteps of the disbelieving West”, a report in The Washington Post said. The video also cited Hamas’s crackdown on militant groups in the Gaza Strip as reason to attack it.

“Never surrender to them. Use explosives, silenced pistols, and sticky bombs. Bomb their courts and their security locations, for these are the pillars of tyranny that prop up its throne,” a knife-wielding man in the video said, according to SITE Intelligence Group, which monitors extremist websites.

According to the Post, the confrontation between the two groups has been building up after Hamas began cracking down on IS supporters and hardened its border with the Sinai in an attempt to repair relations with Egypt.

Although considered a terrorist organisation by Israel and the US, analysts say the group has tried to avoid direct confrontation with Israel in recent years. The Post quoted expert Mohannad Sabry as saying that IS could encourage its supporters in Gaza to launch rockets into Israel, which would respond against Hamas. “It achieves the same goal,” he said.

Another expert, Hani Habib, opined that a “small spark” could be enough to force a military confrontation.