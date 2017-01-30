 Islamist sympathisers feel travel curbs show America’s hatred of Muslims: Monitor | world-news | Hindustan Times
Islamist sympathisers feel travel curbs show America’s hatred of Muslims: Monitor

world Updated: Jan 30, 2017 17:20 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters, Dubai
Islamists

Protesters at the international arrivals area of Washington Dulles International Airport shout slogans against US President Donald Trump’s executive order barring citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the US for the next 90 days.(AFP)

Entry curbs imposed by US President Donald Trump on travellers from seven Muslim-majority countries are proof of America’s “hatred towards Muslims”, sympathisers of Islamist militant groups said according to the US-based SITE monitoring service.

It said the “Scholars of Haq” channel asked on the messaging app Telegram whether Trump’s policies meant he was currently the best “caller to Islam” -- someone who attracts new believers.

Of the first 48 users to respond, 34 (or 71 per cent) answered that he (Trump) was, according to SITE.

One respondent was quoted as saying: “What Trump has done has clearly revealed the truth, and harsh reality behind the American government’s hatred towards Muslims.”

