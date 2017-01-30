Islamist sympathisers feel travel curbs show America’s hatred of Muslims: Monitor

Entry curbs imposed by US President Donald Trump on travellers from seven Muslim-majority countries are proof of America’s “hatred towards Muslims”, sympathisers of Islamist militant groups said according to the US-based SITE monitoring service.

It said the “Scholars of Haq” channel asked on the messaging app Telegram whether Trump’s policies meant he was currently the best “caller to Islam” -- someone who attracts new believers.

Of the first 48 users to respond, 34 (or 71 per cent) answered that he (Trump) was, according to SITE.

Jihadists Call Trump’s Travel Ban Proof of America’s "Hatred towards Muslims" https://t.co/2Mxc7ee7Aq — SITE Intel Group (@siteintelgroup) January 29, 2017

One respondent was quoted as saying: “What Trump has done has clearly revealed the truth, and harsh reality behind the American government’s hatred towards Muslims.”

