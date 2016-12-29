 Israel’s attorney-general orders criminal probe against PM Netanyahu: Report | world-news | Hindustan Times
Israel’s attorney-general orders criminal probe against PM Netanyahu: Report

world Updated: Dec 29, 2016 00:50 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Highlight Story

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivers a speech in his Jerusalem office. (Reuters File Photo)

Israel’s attorney-general has ordered police to open a criminal investigation in two unspecified matters involving Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel’s Channel 10 television said on Wednesday.

When asked, a Justice Ministry spokesperson declined to respond to the report.

Netanyahu has in the past denied wrongdoing in the purchase of submarines from Germany, where media have reported a potential conflict of interest involving his lawyer.

The Channel 10 report said one of the two cases that attorney general Avihai Mandelblit had been examining was not known to the public.

