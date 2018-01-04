 Israeli jets hit Gaza site after rocket fire | world-news | Hindustan Times
HT Logo

Israeli jets hit Gaza site after rocket fire

Security sources in Gaza said empty land was targeted east of Rafah, causing no injuries.

world Updated: Jan 04, 2018 15:45 IST
Palestinian women sit outside their house in Khan Younis refugee camp in the southern Gaza Strip on Wednesday.
Palestinian women sit outside their house in Khan Younis refugee camp in the southern Gaza Strip on Wednesday. (Reuters)

Israeli air strikes targeted a site in the Gaza Strip overnight in response to rocket fire from the Palestinian enclave, with no injuries reported, the military and Gazan security sources said on Thursday.

“In response to the projectiles fired at southern Israeli communities throughout yesterday from the Gaza Strip, IAF (Israeli air force) fighter jets targeted a significant terror infrastructure in the Gaza Strip,” Israeli forces said in a statement, without providing further details on what was hit.

Security sources in Gaza said empty land was targeted east of the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, causing no injuries.

Palestinian militants in Gaza have fired at least 20 rockets or mortar rounds at Israel since US President Donald Trump’s controversial December 6 recognition of Jerusalem as the country’s capital, at least six of which have been intercepted by the Iron Dome defence system.

No Israelis have been wounded by the rocket fire.

The projectiles are often fired by fringe radical Islamist groups, but Israel holds Gaza’s militant rulers Hamas responsible for any attacks from the territory and retaliates by targeting Hamas positions.

