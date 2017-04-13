‘Karachi gangster confessed he had contact with Kulbhushan Jadhav’

Leading Karachi gangster and former head of the banned People's Aman Committee Uzair Baloch told a magistrate in Pakistan last year that he had been in contact with Kulbhushan Jadhav and the Iranian spy agency, a media report said on Wednesday.

According to The News, a national English daily, Baloch said in a confessional statement that he had contact with former Indian naval officer Jadhav. He also said he knew an Iranian spy, who arranged a meeting for Baloch with the Iranian secret agency. Baloch confessed to having shared information on the Pakistani armed forces in Karachi with the Iranian spy.

Tensions rose this week between India and Pakistan after Islamabad said on Monday a military court had sentenced Jadhav to death for allegedly spying and stoking violence in Balochistan, drawing an angry response from New Delhi which said it will be a “premeditated murder” if carried out.

Baloch, who has close ties to Benazir Bhutto’s Pakistan Peoples Party, was taken into military custody on Tuesday on charges of espionage. He was arrested by the paramilitary Rangers from the outskirts of Karachi last year. The Lyari gang leader has confessed his involvement in killings of rival group members, including of workers of Pakistan’s Muttahida Qaumi Movement as well as police officials.