 Kremlin hits out at Obama, says was always ready for nuclear arms cuts
Jan 19, 2017-Thursday
Kremlin hits out at Obama, says was always ready for nuclear arms cuts

world Updated: Jan 19, 2017 17:43 IST
Reuters, Moscow
Obama said overnight he had told President Vladimir Putin he was ready to proceed with nuclear disarmament, but that Russia didn’t want to negotiate. (AP)

The Kremlin on Thursday disputed a statement by outgoing U.S. President Barack Obama on nuclear arms cuts, saying Russia had always been ready to consider making proportional cuts to its arsenal.

Obama said overnight he had told President Vladimir Putin he was ready to proceed with nuclear disarmament, but that Russia didn’t want to negotiate.

“The Russian side always favoured a proportional and fair process of nuclear disarmament,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call. “It can’t be disproportional.”

