Lebanon PM Hariri revokes resignation as all parties agree on deal

Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri on Tuesday formally rescinded his resignation following a consensus deal reached with rival political parties.

The announcement came at the end of the first cabinet meeting to be held since Lebanon was thrown into a political crisis following Hariri’s stunning November 4 move.

Hariri shocked the nation with his bizarre resignation in a televised broadcast from Saudi Arabia last month, citing Lebanese militant group Hezbollah’s meddling in regional affairs as a main reason for stepping down.

Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting, attended by Hariri, endorsed a statement that calls on rival Lebanese groups to distance themselves from regional conflicts and the internal affairs of Arab countries.

Hariri, who heads a coalition government that includes ministers from the Hezbollah, said all members of the government had agreed to stay out of conflicts in Arab countries.

The Lebanese government said in a statement read by Hariri: “The cabinet thanks its leader (Hariri) for his position and for revoking his resignation.

“All (the government’s) political components decide to dissociate themselves from all conflicts, disputes, wars or the internal affairs of brother Arab countries, in order to preserve Lebanon’s economic and political relations.”