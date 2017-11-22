 Lebanon’s Hariri says he offered resignation but President Aoun has asked him to wait | world-news | Hindustan Times
Lebanon’s Hariri says he offered resignation but President Aoun has asked him to wait

Hariri participated in Independence Day celebrations Wednesday, his first official appearance since he suddenly announced his resignation from abroad, stunning the country.

world Updated: Nov 22, 2017 15:32 IST
In this photo released by the Lebanese Government, Lebanese President Michel Aoun, left, meets with Prime Minister Saad Hariri, at the Presidential Palace in Baabda, east of Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017.
In this photo released by the Lebanese Government, Lebanese President Michel Aoun, left, meets with Prime Minister Saad Hariri, at the Presidential Palace in Baabda, east of Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017. (AP Photo)

Lebanon’s Saad al-Hariri said on Wednesday he would hold off presenting his resignation as prime minister in response to a request from President Michel Aoun to allow more dialogue.

“I presented today my resignation to President Aoun and he urged me to wait before offering it and to hold onto it for more dialogue about its reasons and political background, and I showed responsiveness,” Hariri said in a televised statement.

