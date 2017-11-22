Lebanon’s Hariri says he offered resignation but President Aoun has asked him to wait
Hariri participated in Independence Day celebrations Wednesday, his first official appearance since he suddenly announced his resignation from abroad, stunning the country.world Updated: Nov 22, 2017 15:32 IST
Reuters, Beirut
Lebanon’s Saad al-Hariri said on Wednesday he would hold off presenting his resignation as prime minister in response to a request from President Michel Aoun to allow more dialogue.
“I presented today my resignation to President Aoun and he urged me to wait before offering it and to hold onto it for more dialogue about its reasons and political background, and I showed responsiveness,” Hariri said in a televised statement.