Let’s terminate hate: Arnold Schwarzenegger calls out Trump, white nationalists

From Meryl Streep, Robert De Niro, Mark Ruffalo to JK Rowling and Olivia Wilde, some celebrities have never refrained from speaking out against their President Donald Trump and criticising his policies. Hollywood actor and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger is one such person.

Following the white supremacist rally and race clashes in Charlottesville, Virginia, on August 12 and Trump’s statement that “both sides” were to be blamed, Schwarzenegger featured in a video, posted to Twitter by California-based ATTN, to send a direct message to the President and white nationalists.

The ‘Terminator’ actor, using a bobblehead doll of Trump, said the president has a “moral responsibility to send an unequivocal message that you won’t stand for hate and racism.”

It took Trump a few hours to tweet his first response to the clashes, calling for peace on Saturday. After a few more hours, he proceeded to blame “many sides” for the violence that claimed three lives.



Referring to this statement, Schwarzenegger said “if you choose to march with a flag that symbolises the slaughter of millions of people, there are not two sides to that. The only way to beat the loud, angry voices of hate is to meet them with louder, more reasonable voices.”



The former action film hero continued his video with a blunt message for white supremacists and neo-Nazis. “These ghosts you idolise spent the rest of their lives living in shame and right now, they’re resting in hell.”

He concluded the video by saying “Let’s terminate hate.” The actor, who served as a politician between 2003 and 2011, also posted a picture of himself on Instagram wearing a t-shirt in his classic Terminator role on Thursday, sporting the same words.

Following the violence in Charlottesville, Schwarzenegger donated $100,000 to an anti-hate organisation.