As it happened: Only one blast in St Petersburg metro, Putin says possible terrorism link being probed

Around 10 people were feared killed on Monday after an explosion rocked the metro system in Russia’s second city Saint Petersburg, according to authorities and news reports.

“The Saint Petersburg prosecutor’s office has begun to investigate the blast in a train carriage” at the Technological Institute metro station’s platform, a prosecutors’ statement said.

Here are the updates on the explosion:

7.05pm: “There was one blast in one site in between (stations) as the train arrived at the Technology Institute station from Sennaya (Ploshchad) station,” a source tells Reuters.

7.03pm: Unexploded bomb found at another metro station in St. Petersburg, say local reports.

6.56pm: Russia tightening security measures at airports.

6.46pm: Russian authorities confirm an ‘explosive device’ caused metro blasts.

6.31pm: And Russia’s public transportation systems have been targeted by attacks in the past. In 2013, Russia was hit by twin suicide strikes that claimed 34 lives and raised alarm over security at the Sochi Winter Olympic Games. A bombing at the main railway station of the southern city of Volgograd killed 18 people on while a second strike hit a trolleybus and claimed 16 lives. A suicide raid on Moscow’s Domodedovo airport that was claimed by Islamic insurgents from the North Caucasus killed 37 people in January 2011.

6.17pm: President Vladimir Putin, who is holding a meeting near Saint Petersburg in his official Strelna presidential palace, offers “condolences” to those hurt in the blast.He says authorities are exploring possible causes of St Petersburg metro blasts, including terrorism.

While there is no immediate indication as to what caused the blast, Russia’s security services have previously said they foiled “terrorist attacks” on Moscow’s public transport system by militants, some of whom were trained by Islamic State jihadists in Syria.

5.59pm: The Saint Petersburg metro says it has closed two stations, Technological Institute and Sennaya Ploshchad -- two neighbouring stations on one line -- and is evacuating all passengers.