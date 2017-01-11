Live: US President-elect Donald Trump says will be the greatest job provider ever

US President-elect Donald Trump will hold a press conference on Wednesday, his first since he won the election two months ago.

The conference will be held at Trump Tower in New York City and comes nine days before Trump is set to be inaugurated as president of the United States.

It’s not only the first press conference the president-elect has held since he won the election in November, but it’s actually the first formal news conference Trump has held since July, when he was on the campaign trail. He’s opted instead to offer comments to the media on the fly, in interviews with handpicked reporters and on Twitter.

Here are the live updates from the address:

9.55pm: I will be the greatest job producer God ever made, says Trump.

9.51pm: I have great respect for the news and great respect for freedom of the press, says Donald Trump.

9.50pm: Mike Pence, the incoming vice president, says the media has attempted “to delegtimize this election”. He calls the publication of the Russia report was the result of “media bias and an attempt to demean the president-elect.”

9.45pm: Trump spokesperson Sean Spicer calls Buzzfeed’s decision to publish the Russia report “a sad and pathetic attempt to get clicks.”