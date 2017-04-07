LIVE: US strikes Syrian air base in first direct military action against Assad

The United States fired a barrage of cruise missiles into Syria Thursday night in retaliation for this week’s gruesome chemical weapons attack against civilians, US officials said. It was the first direct American assault on the Syrian government and Donald Trump’s most dramatic military order since becoming president.

The strikes hit the government-controlled Shayrat air base in central Syria, where US officials say the Syrian military planes that dropped the chemicals had taken off.

About 60 US Tomahawk missiles, fired from warships in the Mediterranean Sea, targeted an air base in retaliation for a chemical weapons attack that American officials believe Syrian government aircraft launched with a nerve agent, possibly sarin.

Below are the live updates (in IST):

8:25am: Russia’s deputy UN ambassador says the US decision to cancel a vote on a UN resolution that would condemn the reported chemical weapons attack on a Syrian town “opens a window of opportunity” to find a compromise, reports Associated Press

8:10am: US secretary of state Rex Tillerson says,” Russia has ‘failed to deliver’ on preventing chemical weapons attacks in Syria”

8:05am: markets ahve reacted strongly to the air strike. Oil prices have soared and gold hit 5-month peak

7:55am: Syrian state TV has called the attack an “aggression”. Meanwhile, governor of Syria’s Homs said US attack serves the goals of “armed terrorist groups” and Islamic State

7:44am: US informed Russia forces ahead of cruise missile strike on Syria’s Shayrat airfield: Pentagon

7:22am: Oil prices jump after US launches missile strike in Syria

7:20am: US President Trump says there can be no dispute that Syria used banned chemical weapons

7:19am: Trump says strike on Syria in the ‘vital national security interest’ of the United States.

7:16am: I call on all civilized nations in seeking to end the slaughter and bloodshed in Syria: Trump

7:15am: US President Donald Trump addresses nation. “Tonight I ordered a targeted military strike on airfield in Syria from which the chemical attack was launched,” says Trump.

7:12am: Targets on syria airbase included airstrip, aircraft and fuel stations: Reuters quotes US official

6:46am: US launches cruise missiles in Syria, missiles targeted airfield near Homs