Madame Tussauds unveils updated Trump wax figures

Ahead of his inauguration as US President, a new wax figurines of President-elect Donald Trump have been unveiled at world famous wax museum Madame Tussauds locations around the globe.

A wax likeness of the 70-year-old New York City billionaire is being introduced at its Manhattan location, as well as branches in Washington, Orlando and London.

The finished figure took 20 artists six months to create. The hairstyle alone took five weeks, with each hair -- made from yak hair -- being individually inserted by hand, according to Madame Tussauds Washington.

In new wax statues the estate tycoon is dressed in a navy suit, red tie and American flag lapel pin.

In New York, his statue joins past presidents and important international figures in the World Leaders Gallery.

The exhibits are set to open to the public tomorrow, the day of his inauguration as the 45th president of the US.

Trump is the first president to already have had a wax figure, which was completed in 1997. The current version is an update to the original that reflect his current appearance.