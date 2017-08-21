Madras one of the best places to watch solar eclipse, too bad it’s not in India
As millions gather with cameras and protective glasses on Monday to watch the solar eclipse, people of Madras will be lucky enough to get a glimpse -- too bad it isn’t in India.
The Science Channel in the US will broadcast its live coverage from Madras, Oregon, with commentary from educators and astronomers from the Lowell Observatory.
Campers have been gathering at the Madras Municipal Airport for Monday’s eclipse. On Saturday, the Federal Aviation Administration said a small plane was approaching the airport when it crashed near where people were gathering to view the solar eclipse.
About 200,000 people are expected in the Madras area that’s considered a prime viewing spot as the moon completely blots out the sun.
Here are some photos from Madras, Oregon, of people preparing to watch the solar eclipse: