Madras one of the best places to watch solar eclipse, too bad it’s not in India

As millions gather with cameras and protective glasses on Monday to watch the solar eclipse, people of Madras will be lucky enough to get a glimpse -- too bad it isn’t in India.

The Science Channel in the US will broadcast its live coverage from Madras, Oregon, with commentary from educators and astronomers from the Lowell Observatory.

Campers have been gathering at the Madras Municipal Airport for Monday’s eclipse. On Saturday, the Federal Aviation Administration said a small plane was approaching the airport when it crashed near where people were gathering to view the solar eclipse.

About 200,000 people are expected in the Madras area that’s considered a prime viewing spot as the moon completely blots out the sun.

Here are some photos from Madras, Oregon, of people preparing to watch the solar eclipse:

A woman looks through a telescope on the football field at Madras High School the evening before a solar eclipse in Madras, Oregon. (Reuters)

Ken Spencer (right) of Buckeye, Arizona, assists people as they look at the sun through a solar filter-equipped telescope at the Lowell Observatory Solar Eclipse Experience in Madras, Oregon, US. (Reuters)

A sign promoting the solar eclipse is pictured as people drive into Madras, Oregon, US. (Reuters)

James Linkey (left) and Aiden Cody (right) of the Flagstaff Arts and Leadership Academy demonstrate how gravity works at the Lowell Observatory Solar Eclipse Experience August 20, 2017 in Madras, Oregon. (AFP Photo)

Martin Ferreira, a total eclipse enthusiast, tries out protective eye wear while waiting out standstill traffic on the side of a rural farm road near Madras, Oregon. (AFP Photo)

Martin Ferreira (left) Brian Callagan (back left) Michele Nemschoff (middle) and Keith Petterson (right), total eclipse enthusiasts, try out their protective eye wear, including a non-certified welder's shield, waiting out standstill traffic on the side of a rural farm road near Madras, Oregon. (AFP Photo)