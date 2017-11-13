Magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes Pacific coast of Costa Rica

A 6.5 magnitude quake struck the Pacific coast of Costa Rica near the capital, San Jose, on Sunday night, the US Geological Survey said. There were no initial reports of injuries or damage to infrastructure.

There was no Pacific-wide tsunami threat, the US National Weather Service said.

The quake, initially measured as much as 6.8 magnitude, was centered 43 miles (69 km) southwest of San Jose at a depth of 12.3 miles (20 km), the USGS said.

On Sunday, a powerful magnitude 7.3 earthquake hit Iraq and Iran killing over 130 people.