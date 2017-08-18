 Magnitude 6.7 quake strikes north of Ascension Island | world-news | Hindustan Times
Magnitude 6.7 quake strikes north of Ascension Island

There was no immediate tsunami warning issued by the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center after the quake.

world Updated: Aug 18, 2017 09:20 IST
The earthquake measured 6.7 in preliminary magnitude.
The earthquake measured 6.7 in preliminary magnitude.

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.7 struck on Friday in the South Atlantic Ocean about 790 km (490 miles) north of Ascension Island, the US Geological Survey said.

There was no immediate tsunami warning issued by the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center after the quake, which hit at a depth of about 19 km (12 miles).

