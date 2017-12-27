Maintain peace along LoC, China urges India and Pakistan

China urged India and Pakistan on Wednesday to maintain peace along the Line of Control, which has witnessed a spurt in cross-border firing including the killing of three Pakistani soldiers by Indian Army commandos this week.

China, which maintains a neutral position on the India-Pakistan dispute, asked the two countries to stay committed to the peace and stability of the region.

“We have noted the relevant report. As a common neighbour and friend of Pakistan and India, we hope India and Pakistan can continue to properly resolve the relevant dispute through dialogue and consultation and jointly stay committed to the peace and stability of the South Asian region,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said.

She was replying to a question about the killing of at least three Pakistani soldiers by Indian Army commandos who went some 300 metres across the LoC.

India says the operation was conducted after four Indian Army men, including a major, were shot dead in a surprise attack by Pakistan.