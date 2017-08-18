Malaysian couple celebrate their wedding by skateboarding and internet is loving it

A newly-wed couple from Malaysia’s Kuala Lumpur has become the new internet sweetheart after pictures of them celebrating their marriage in a non-conventional way went viral.

Twenty-nine-year-old Vina Marwan and her 26-year-old husband Ikhzreen Husin, both skate boarders, marked their new life as a married couple by doing a sport that brought them together.

The two met during a skate session five years ago and eventually became best friends, Marwan told BuzzFeed. They got married at the end of July.

On Monday, Marwan’s niece posted of some of the pictures of them skateboarding on their wedding day on Twitter and to her surprise, they went viral with more than 40,000 retweets and over 79,000 likes.

“I just married my best friend that puts up with all of my crap. lol I’m happy and chillin out from now on enjoying our newly married life.. kahh couldn’t imagine going through (sic),” Marwan said on Facebook as she too posted a picture of her wedding day on her timeline.

Meanwhile, Twitter users are loving the couple and their fun way of celebrating their marriage. More so, many of them said the pictures are empowering for Muslim women.

