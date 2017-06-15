Malaysian fighter jet loses contact half an hour after taking off from Kuantan air force
Indo Asian News Service, Kuala Lumpur
The Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) on Thursday said that it has lost contact with one of its fighter jet, the media reported.
In a statement, the RMAF said the plane had taken off from the Kuantan air force base at 11 am, and lost contact half an hour, reports The Star daily.
A search and rescue operation is currently underway.
The Hawk 108 is an export version of the Hawk 100, a two-seat advanced weapons trainer with additional avionics, optional forward-looking infrared, a redesigned wing and hands-on throttle-and-stick.
The aircraft is fitted with a Sky Guardian Radar warning receiver and wingtip air-to-air missile rails.