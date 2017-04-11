Maldivian model’s father accuses Kashmiri best friend of murdering her in college hostel

The father of a Maldivian model who was found dead in her college last month in Rajshahi, Bangladesh, has accused her best friend, a student from Jammu and Kashmir, of murder, a media report said.

Muhammad Atif, father of Raudha Atif, lodged a case with the court of Chief Metropolitan Magistrate on Monday afternoon accusing her daughter’s classmate Sirat Parveen Mahmud, 21, who hails from Kashmir, Prothom Alo reported.

Raudha, an MBBS second year student of Islami Bank Medical College in Rajshahi, was found dead in her college dormitory room on March 29. College authorities had informed Shah Makhdum police station that Raudha committed suicide by hanging herself.

Sirat was one of Raudha’s closest friends at the dorm and they lived in adjacent rooms. According to her earlier testimony, she was the last person to see Raudha alive, Dhaka Tribune reported.

Athif said: “I am certain my daughter was murdered. There were fingerprints around her neck. From the looks of these prints, Raudha was choked to death by a right-handed person.

“If she had committed suicide, then why was her body taken down before the police arrived? This is murder,” he is quoted as saying.

Advocate Kamrul Monir told reporters that the court has taken cognisance of the case and directed the Shah Makhdum Police to act on it. The lawyer said that about a week before Raudha died, she had told her mother that Sirat had given her fruit juice spiked with sleeping medication.

According to college authorities, Sirat claimed to be the first person to discover Raudha’s body on March 29. She had claimed to have seen her hanging body through the window, after which she allegedly broke the door down and brought down the body.

But the door showed no signs of forced entry, and the fan was too high for a person to reach even if they got on a chair, the daily said quoting college authorities.

The CCTV camera outside Raudha’s room seemingly malfunctioned on the night of March 28, while working properly throughout the day, the daily said.

Raudha and Sirat were both living in a separate building for international students on the campus.

College authorities claimed to have advised Raudha’s family of the developments.

The autopsy was carried out at Rajshahi Islami Bank Medical College Hospital on March 31. The autopsy report said suicide was the cause of death. Raudha was buried on April 1 in Rajshahi by her family after they received the autopsy report.

Rajshahi Metropolitan Police spokesperson Iftekhar Alam had said the police also suspect the cause of death to be suicide, brought on by depression.

Last Thursday, two police officers arrived in Rajshahi from Maldives to look into the circumstances surrounding Raudha’s death, the daily reported.

Raudha, an international model, was on the cover of the October 2016 issue of Vogue India magazine. She was considered a rising star and was an MBBS student in her sophomore year at Rajshahi Islami Bank Medical College.