Mall in China erects giant Trump dog statue to usher in the new year
As he was born in 1946, US President Donald Trump is a dog under the Chinese zodiac.
A mall in northern China has installed a larger-than-life canine statue with more than a passing resemblance to US President Donald Trump to welcome the coming Year of the Dog.
The giant pooch towers above shoppers in Taiyuan, capital of Shanxi province, sporting a slick golden pompadour, angled brows and a red scarf with one index finger raised in a distinctly Trumpian manner.
As he was born in 1946, Trump, who has been accused of having more bark than bite, is a dog under the Chinese zodiac -- a trait which he shares with his predecessors George W Bush and Bill Clinton.
Those born in the Year of the Dog, according to Chinese astrology, are forthright and extremely loyal, in addition to having a strong sense of justice. But they can also be stubborn, irritable and easily angered.
Last year the mall erected a large Trump-like rooster, which inspired numerous replicas, including a giant inflatable one placed not far from the White House this summer.