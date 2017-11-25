Man banned from Nobel Literature banquet amid sex claims

The Swedish Academy, which awards the Nobel Literature Prize, has banned the director of a Stockholm cultural center from attending a Nobel banquet after several women made sexual misconduct allegations against the man.

Earlier this week, Swedish daily Dagens Nyheter published allegations from 18 women claiming to have been assaulted or raped by the man, who has not been named. He has denied wrongdoing to the paper.

The cultural centre where the man works has been financially supported by the Academy and its members often attend Academy events.

The allegations prompted the Academy Thursday to strike the man’s name from the guest list for the Dec. 10 Nobel Prize banquet, which follows the award ceremony earlier the same day.

British novelist Kazuo Ishiguro got this year’s literature prize.