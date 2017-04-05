 Man dies trying to eat half-pound doughnut in 80 seconds in shop’s challenge | world-news | Hindustan Times
Man dies trying to eat half-pound doughnut in 80 seconds in shop’s challenge

The 42-year-old was trying to eat all the doughnut when he choked. People tried to help him but in vain.

world Updated: Apr 05, 2017 08:32 IST
Doughnut

Images of the baked goods available adorn the windows of the storefront of Voodoo Doughnuts on East Colfax Avenue in Denver on Tuesday. (AP Photo)

A man trying to eat a half-pound doughnut in 80 seconds as part of a doughnut shop’s eating challenge has choked to death in Denver.

The city coroner’s office says 42-year-old Travis Malouff of Thornton died early Sunday of asphyxia due to obstruction of the airway.

Julia Edelstein was standing in line at Voodoo Doughnuts and said Malouff was trying to eat a half-pound glazed doughnut around 1:30am on Sunday when he choked.

Edelstein says people tried to help him when they realized he was choking. The coroner’s office said Malouff died at the scene.

Portland, Oregon-based Voodoo Doughnuts didn’t immediately return calls or emails seeking comment.

Denver news station KUSA-TV first reported Malouff’s death.

