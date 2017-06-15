Watch: Man drives through Karachi streets with lioness, gets arrested

Residents of Karachi were surprised when they spotted a man driving through the busy streets of the Pakistani port city with a lioness in the back of his pickup truck.

After a mobile phone video of the lioness in the truck in Karimabad area went viral in the city on Wednesday night, the police swung into action when people expressed concerns about their safety. Sindh interior minister Sohail Anwar Siyal too directed police to take action.

Senior Superintendent Police Muqadas Haider said Saqlain Jawaid, the “owner” of the lioness, was arrested from his home and the big cat was taken into custody, according to reports in the Pakistani media.

Jawaid told the police he had driven the lioness to a vet for a check-up as the animal was ill. He also said he had all the relevant documents needed to keep the animal at a “private mini zoo”.

Watch | Man drives on Karachi streets with lioness in his pickup truck

Police said the permit issued to Jawaid by the wildlife department of Sindh province for run a “private mini zoo” had expired in June last year. A First Information Report was registered against Jawaid and his documents were sent to the wildlife department for verification, officials said.

The video showed pedestrians and drivers staring at the lioness, sitting in the back of the pickup truck, her tongue lolling out. The persons who filmed the video can be heard raising questions about the logic behind transporting a lioness in an open vehicle.

Pakistani media also several posted photos of Jawaid with the lioness, including one that showed the big cat licking his face.