Man who survived Las Vegas shooting massacre killed in hit-and-run

A man who survived the October 1 mass shooting that killed 58 concert-goers and injured hundreds in Las Vegas has been killed in a hit-and-run in southern Nevada

world Updated: Nov 26, 2017 08:38 IST
People run from the Route 91 Harvest country music festival after apparent gun fire was heard on October 1, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
People run from the Route 91 Harvest country music festival after apparent gun fire was heard on October 1, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.(AFP File Photo)

A man who survived the October 1 mass shooting that killed 58 concert-goers and injured hundreds in Las Vegas has been killed in a hit-and-run in southern Nevada.

Roy McClellan of Las Vegas was killed November 17 while hitchhiking on State Route 160 in Pahrump, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) west of Las Vegas.

His widow, Denise McClellan, told KSNV-TV she can’t understand why her 52-year-old husband survived the shooting, only to die in a hit-and-run. She says the mass shooting “was messing with his head” and that he was undergoing therapy.

The Nevada Highway Patrol says it is seeking the driver of a Chevrolet Camaro with front-end damage.

Stephen Paddock unleashed gunfire at an outdoor music festival from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel-casino before killing himself.

