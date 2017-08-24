 Manchester attack victim’s sister scores 11 ‘A*’ grades in test she took day after brother’s death | world-news | Hindustan Times
Manchester attack victim’s sister scores 11 ‘A*’ grades in test she took day after brother’s death

world Updated: Aug 24, 2017 17:28 IST
HT Correspondent
Martyn Hett's brother, Dan Hett, tweeted on Thursday about how his sister took an exam a day after learning about her brother's death and scored eleven 'A*".

The sister of a man killed in the Manchester Arena terrorist attack has scored eleven ‘A*’ grades in her General Certificate of Secondary Education, inviting praise from people on social media platforms.

Twenty-nine-year-old Martyn Hett was among the 22 people killed in the terror attack at an Ariana Grande concert on May 22.

Martyn’s brother, Dan Hett, tweeted on Thursday about how his sister, Nikita, took the test the day after learning about her brother’s death.

“my little sister Nik is an actual hero... we were obviously completely numb, fried, drained. we’d been through something absolutely unreal and were all trying to figure it out. I came downstairs, and Nik was sat on the stairs in full school uniform, tying her shoes. I couldn’t understand why. I didn’t even know what day it was at that point, it had been such a horrific few days. She was putting her shoes on so she could go and sit a bunch of GCSE’s. I was utterly amazed, floored,” Dan tweeted on Thursday.

Shortly after Dan tweeted about his sister’s story, social media users expressed support on his timeline:

Dan tweeted this after the receiving support from Twitter users:

