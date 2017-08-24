Manchester attack victim’s sister scores 11 ‘A*’ grades in test she took day after brother’s death

The sister of a man killed in the Manchester Arena terrorist attack has scored eleven ‘A*’ grades in her General Certificate of Secondary Education, inviting praise from people on social media platforms.

Twenty-nine-year-old Martyn Hett was among the 22 people killed in the terror attack at an Ariana Grande concert on May 22.

Martyn’s brother, Dan Hett, tweeted on Thursday about how his sister, Nikita, took the test the day after learning about her brother’s death.

“my little sister Nik is an actual hero... we were obviously completely numb, fried, drained. we’d been through something absolutely unreal and were all trying to figure it out. I came downstairs, and Nik was sat on the stairs in full school uniform, tying her shoes. I couldn’t understand why. I didn’t even know what day it was at that point, it had been such a horrific few days. She was putting her shoes on so she could go and sit a bunch of GCSE’s. I was utterly amazed, floored,” Dan tweeted on Thursday.

6/ They told her she didn't need to, that they'd use her predicted grades given everything that happened. Nik said: nope! and took the lot — Dan Hett (@danhett) August 24, 2017

7/ Under the most horrific conditions, after going through (and continuing to go through) it all, she didn't skip a beat. — Dan Hett (@danhett) August 24, 2017

8/ It was hands-down the toughest shit I have ever seen. Sleeves rolled up, get it done. Nothing wasted despite it all — Dan Hett (@danhett) August 24, 2017

9/ She got her results today. Eleven A* grades. I have never been more proud or amazed by anyone. — Dan Hett (@danhett) August 24, 2017

10/ in conclusion: my kid sister is the toughest person I have ever met. don't mess with her. be inspired! — Dan Hett (@danhett) August 24, 2017

Shortly after Dan tweeted about his sister’s story, social media users expressed support on his timeline:

This is absolutely incredible. She sounds like a force of nature. Must run in the family. X — Lauren Laverne (@laurenlaverne) August 24, 2017

Unbelievable. She's going to build rockets or fly to mars or something. Incredible. Must be very very proud. — Josh Halliday (@JoshHalliday) August 24, 2017

Congratulations to her. What an inspirational young woman. — Jane Merrick (@janemerrick23) August 24, 2017

Dan tweeted this after the receiving support from Twitter users: