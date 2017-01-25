 Masked man guns down two inside cash advance company in New York | world-news | Hindustan Times
Masked man guns down two inside cash advance company in New York

world Updated: Jan 25, 2017 14:58 IST
AP, New York
Highlight Story

The shooting happened on Tuesday evening at the Universal Merchant Funding, a small business loan and cash advance company on Staten Island.(Representative Image)

Police say a masked man gunned down two other men inside a cash advance company in New York City.

The shooting happened on Tuesday evening at the Universal Merchant Funding, a small business loan and cash advance company on Staten Island.

Police say the gunman went inside and shot the men in their heads. The suspect then fled in a vehicle.

Police say 57-year-old Michael Genovese, of Edgewater, New Jersey, and an unidentified 52-year-old man were both pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made and police have not given a motive for the shooting.

No other information was immediately available.

