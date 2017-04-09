 Meet Jasper, the 3-legged cat helping stressed-out Cambridge students relax | world-news | Hindustan Times
Meet Jasper, the 3-legged cat helping stressed-out Cambridge students relax

world Updated: Apr 09, 2017 22:13 IST
PTI
cambridge university

Jasper is now the “official mascot” of Cambridge University’s Marshall Library. (Facebook)

A three-legged cat adopted by the prestigious Cambridge University in the UK has become the students’ favourite as the feline helps them relieve exam stress.

Jasper, a five-year-old ginger cat who lost its left hind leg in a car accident and was abandoned by his owners, was adopted by deputy librarian Simon Frost from a rescue centre.

It became popular among students after Frost took it to work one day, and a recent “tea with Jasper” event attracted 140 cat lovers.

Similar events are planned as Jasper is now the library’s “official mascot”.

“He is bouncy like Tigger, because he has three legs, and he is a bit unstable when he moves slowly - so he goes everywhere at speed,” Frost told the BBC.

Librarian Clare Trowell added, “Students coming to visit pet Jasper told us just how much he had calmed them down, and helped relieve any stress. Many of them were missing their own cats or other pets”.

Jasper now has his own hashtag - #economicscat - and frequently makes announcements about the library on social media.

There is also a university “cat club” on Facebook, where students who are missing their pets can share photos of them with other cat lovers.

