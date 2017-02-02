Melania Trump hires chief of staff, says putting together a highly-experienced team

After over a week US President Donald Trump took office, First Lady Melania Trump has hired her chief of staff.

Late Wednesday, the White House announced that Melania hired Lindsay Reynolds as her chief of staff, who had previously served under former President George W Bush as an associate director of the White House Visitors Office, The Washington Post reported.

Reynolds “brings over 14 years of experience in political fundraising, event management, and logistical expertise” to her new role, the White House said.

“I am putting together a professional and highly-experienced team which will take time to do properly,” Melania Trump said in the statement.

“I am excited to be organising and bringing together such a dynamic and forward thinking group of individuals who will work together to make our country better for everyone.”

Reynolds said she was working to fill out the First Lady’s staff as well as the White House visitor’s office and to open the White House to the public following a “traditional temporary closure during the transition period”, The Hill magazine said in a report.

“I look forward to the opportunity to serve as the First Lady’s chief of staff,” Reynolds said in the White House release.

According to sources involved with the First Lady’s hiring process, Natalie Jones, a former deputy chief of protocol appointed by former President Barack Obama, is a leading candidate to be the White House’s new social secretary.

Melania has also hired Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, a New York party planner known for organising the celebrity-laden annual Met Gala, as a senior adviser, The Washington Post reported.

Melania’s decision to remain in New York for at least the next six months to look after her 10-year-old son, Barron, creates a novel situation for her staff. While Wolkoff will remain in New York, Reynolds and presumably Jones will work in Washington, the sources said.