 Men, women teach columnist a lesson for 'sexist' Hurricane Harvey tweet
Aug 31, 2017-Thursday
New Delhi
Men, women teach columnist a lesson for ‘sexist’ Hurricane Harvey tweet

A photo tweeted in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey was given a sexist colour by a Twitter user, instigating a debate on gender roles.

world Updated: Aug 31, 2017 14:47 IST
HT Correspondent
“Woman cradles and protects child. Man carries and protects both. This is how it ought to be, despite what your gender studies professor says,” read the caption.
A photo of the devastation Hurricane Harvey unleashed and the rescue operations that followed was given a sexist colour by a Twitter user, instigating a debate on gender roles.

Matt Walsh tweeted an Associated Press picture of a police officer Daryl Hudeck carrying Catherine Pham and her 13-month-old son Aiden after rescuing them from their home surrounded by floodwaters in Houston, Texa.

“Woman cradles and protects child. Man carries and protects both. This is how it ought to be, despite what your gender studies professor says,” said Walsh, who describes himself as a columnist, writer, speaker and father of three, about the photo.

That Walsh chose to portray an “act of kindness” as a man, woman issue immediately drew criticism and ire.

One user pointed out that there were several female emergency relief workers.

Hurricane Harvey that has claimed at least 35 lives and affected 32,000 people slammed into the Texas coast on August 25. With winds up to 130 miles per hour, it is the most powerful storm in over a decade to hit the mainland United States.

