Men, women teach columnist a lesson for ‘sexist’ Hurricane Harvey tweet

A photo of the devastation Hurricane Harvey unleashed and the rescue operations that followed was given a sexist colour by a Twitter user, instigating a debate on gender roles.

Matt Walsh tweeted an Associated Press picture of a police officer Daryl Hudeck carrying Catherine Pham and her 13-month-old son Aiden after rescuing them from their home surrounded by floodwaters in Houston, Texa.

“Woman cradles and protects child. Man carries and protects both. This is how it ought to be, despite what your gender studies professor says,” said Walsh, who describes himself as a columnist, writer, speaker and father of three, about the photo.

That Walsh chose to portray an “act of kindness” as a man, woman issue immediately drew criticism and ire.

@MattWalshBlog tweet:

Woman cradles and protects child. Man carries and protects both. This is how it ought to be, despite what your gender studies professor says pic.twitter.com/oX85v67FaY — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) August 28, 2017

The Associated Press photo has been shared 10,000 times:

Woman cradles and protects child. Man carries and protects shoes. This is how it ought to be despite what your gender studies professor says pic.twitter.com/qXPaWfHYCV — Titus Flavortown (@marblemadeflesh) August 29, 2017

Can we not just appreciate a kind gesture from a gentleman WITHOUT making it a gender issue? — Sara Denman ✈ (@sara_elizzy548) August 28, 2017

I couldn't care less what side of the aisle you're on. Don't turn this tragedy into some political/gender ploy. It's called human decency. — Sara Denman ✈ (@sara_elizzy548) August 28, 2017

Woman cradles and protects child. Man carries and protects both. This is how it ought to be, despite what your gender studies professor says pic.twitter.com/qchib8b1Sy — Gabriella Paiella (@GMPaiella) August 29, 2017

If anything, the photo should be recognized as what we embody as Americans and what we stand for. Not a gender debate. — Sara Denman ✈ (@sara_elizzy548) August 28, 2017

Truck cradles and protects car. Car is also a person somehow. This is how it ought to be, despite what your gender studies professor says pic.twitter.com/bF9O74N7kN — DSA BothSides Caucus (@MsABoyd) August 29, 2017

Hodor cradles and protects child. Coldhands carries and protects both. This is how it ought to be, despite what your maester says. pic.twitter.com/ICtRhUP1Uz — Seb Krantz (@SebKrantz) August 29, 2017

One user pointed out that there were several female emergency relief workers.

Oh so we should tell these women to stop saving the world and go home and wait for their man. got it. pic.twitter.com/PPy0dsLwVn — Amber Alexander (@KetchupSnowman) August 29, 2017

Hurricane Harvey that has claimed at least 35 lives and affected 32,000 people slammed into the Texas coast on August 25. With winds up to 130 miles per hour, it is the most powerful storm in over a decade to hit the mainland United States.