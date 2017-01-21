 Merkel vows to find compromise with US President Trump on trade, military spending | world-news | Hindustan Times
Merkel vows to find compromise with US President Trump on trade, military spending

world Updated: Jan 21, 2017 21:59 IST
Reuters
Berlin
German Chancellor Angela Merkel reacts as she makes a statement in Berlin. (Reuters Photo)

German Chancellor Angela Merkel vowed on Saturday to seek compromises on issues like trade and military spending with US President Donald Trump, adding she would work on preserving the important relationship between Europe and the United States.

“He made his convictions clear in his inauguration speech,” Merkel said one day after Trump vowed to put “America first.”

She added: “I say two things with regards to this (speech): first, I believe firmly that it is best for all of us if we work together based on rules, common values and joint action in the international economic system, in the international trade system, and make our contributions to the military alliances.”

“And second, the trans-Atlantic relationship will not be less important in the coming years than it was in past years. And I will work on that. Even when there are different opinions, compromises and solutions can be best found when we exchange ideas with respect,” Merkel said.

<