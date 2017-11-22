 Mnangagwa to be sworn in Friday as Zimbabwe president: State media | world-news | Hindustan Times
Mnangagwa to be sworn in Friday as Zimbabwe president: State media

Zimbabwe’s ousted vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa will be sworn in as successor to Robert Mugabe at a ceremony on Friday, state media said Wednesday

world Updated: Nov 22, 2017 15:19 IST
Emmerson Mnangagwa attends at the National Shrine in Harare.(AP File Photo)

Zimbabwe’s ousted vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa will be sworn in as successor to Robert Mugabe at a ceremony on Friday, state media said Wednesday, a day after the 93-year-old’s shock resignation.

“The former vice president, who had been out of the country after he was sacked from both party and government, will... replace comrade Robert Mugabe who resigned,” the state-run ZBC news site said on Wednesday.

