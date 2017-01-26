Monitor says IS attack cuts Aleppo supply route, Syrian military source denies

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said a fierce attack by Islamic State cut a supply route that links Aleppo to the rest of government-held Syria on Thursday, but a Syrian military source denied this.

The Observatory, a war monitor based in Britain, said clashes between Syrian government forces and IS militants southeast of Aleppo blocked the Khanaser-Ithriya road, the government’s only supply route into the city.

A Syrian military source denied this and said there was no Islamic State attack in that area.