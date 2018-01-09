More than 100 arrested in German-Italian anti-mafia sweep

Italian and German police have rounded up more than 100 suspects in a vast anti-mafia operation in the two countries, Italian military police said Tuesday.

Some 50 million euros worth of property was seized in the joint operation against the ‘Ndrangheta mafia, the carabinieri said in a statement.

The powerful organised crime syndicate based in southern Italy had infiltrated businesses across Italy as well as in the southern German states of Hesse and Baden-Wuertemberg.

Vineyards and funeral homes were among the businesses that were infiltrated, the statement said, adding that a dozen local elected officials including mayors implicated in fraudulent public tenders.

The crime ring’s “holding company” was also involved in tourism and gambling businesses as well as reception centres for migrants, press reports said.

Many of the arrest warrants were issued for suspects who are already behind bars for other crimes.

