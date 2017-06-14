 Mosques, gurdwaras and churches help survivors of London fire | world-news | Hindustan Times
Mosques, gurdwaras and churches help survivors of London fire

Mosques, gurdwaras and churches in West London have opened their doors to offer assistance to the survivors in the London building fire.

world Updated: Jun 14, 2017 17:28 IST
London Fire
Sandwiches are handed out to local residents close to a fire that has engulfed the 24-storey Grenfell Tower in west London, Wednesday June 14, 2017. Fire swept through a high-rise apartment building in west London early Wednesday, killing an unknown number of people with around 50 people being taken to hospital. (AP Photo)

Mosques, gurdwaras and churches in West London have opened their doors to offer assistance to the survivors of a huge fire that engulfed a 24-storey residential tower block killing six people and injuring over 50 others.

“The evacuees only have what they’re wearing. We need to support them with spare necessities,” he was quoted as saying by the metro.co.uk.

London’s Sikh community was also praised for helping people in the wake of the UK terror attack.

While St Clements Church in Treadgold St has been turned into an evacuation centre to support Grenfell Tower residents who have managed to escape the blaze.

“If you can help with clothes, food, blankets, toiletries etc please donate,” Labour MP David Lammy said.

The area around Grenfell Tower is home to a large number of Muslims. It has been reported that Muslim communities have rushed to the assistance of affected residents.

One resident, Mohammed, who escaped with his family, said they were up late because of it being Ramazan so they were able to escape the building quickly after smelling smoke.

It is believed that Muslims in the building, up at 1:00 AM due to Ramazan, acted as lifesavers, alerting other residents sand helping people to get out of the burning building.

The fire is believed to have broken out on the second floor of the tower block housing 120 flats over 20 residential levels and four community levels and had soon engulfed the entire building.

