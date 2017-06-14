Mosques, gurdwaras and churches help survivors of London fire

Mosques, gurdwaras and churches in West London have opened their doors to offer assistance to the survivors of a huge fire that engulfed a 24-storey residential tower block killing six people and injuring over 50 others.

Sikh Gurudwaras in London have started collecting and distributing spare clothes, toys, toiletries for #GrenfellTower evacuees! #Share pic.twitter.com/TT1cTWZXRp — Harjinder S Kukreja (@SinghLions) June 14, 2017

“The evacuees only have what they’re wearing. We need to support them with spare necessities,” he was quoted as saying by the metro.co.uk.

London’s Sikh community was also praised for helping people in the wake of the UK terror attack.

While St Clements Church in Treadgold St has been turned into an evacuation centre to support Grenfell Tower residents who have managed to escape the blaze.

St Clements Church in Treadgold St has been turned into evacuation, support centre @newscomauHQ #GrenfellTowerFire pic.twitter.com/eJS59o0nA7 — Victoria Craw (@victoria_craw) June 14, 2017

“If you can help with clothes, food, blankets, toiletries etc please donate,” Labour MP David Lammy said.

The area around Grenfell Tower is home to a large number of Muslims. It has been reported that Muslim communities have rushed to the assistance of affected residents.

Local Mosque in #latimerroad area open doors for help. Really appreciated by locals. #GrenfellTower #LondonFire — Syed Ajmal Kazmi (@SyedAjmalKazmi) June 14, 2017

One resident, Mohammed, who escaped with his family, said they were up late because of it being Ramazan so they were able to escape the building quickly after smelling smoke.

Al-Manaar Centre, the local mosque opened its doors as a temporary shelter for any affected by #GrenfellTowerFire https://t.co/qjO1Qonmiq pic.twitter.com/FHxznrQ9D2 — Miqdaad Versi (@miqdaad) June 14, 2017

It is believed that Muslims in the building, up at 1:00 AM due to Ramazan, acted as lifesavers, alerting other residents sand helping people to get out of the burning building.

The fire is believed to have broken out on the second floor of the tower block housing 120 flats over 20 residential levels and four community levels and had soon engulfed the entire building.