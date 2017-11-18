‘Mugabe must go’: Protesters demand Zimbabwe President’s resignation | Pictures
Zimbabwe was set for more political turmoil with protesters calling publicly for President Robert Mugabe to be forced from office after the military takeover rendered him apparently powerless.world Updated: Nov 18, 2017 14:46 IST
Euphoric crowds have gathered in Zimbabwe’s capital to demand the departure of President Robert Mugabe after nearly four decades in power.
In a colourful gathering that even days ago would have drawn an immediate police crackdown, Zimbabweans giddy with joy raced through intersections, raising their arms in triumph. Young men shouted, laughed and embraced.
Some had posters with an image of the military commander who swept in earlier this week and put Mugabe under house arrest, with the slogan: “Go, go, our general!!!” Marchers handed flags to soldiers, who accepted and waved.
On Friday, Mugabe, who had been confined to his luxurious residence in the upscale Harare neighbourhood of Borrowdale since the military takeover, attended a university graduation ceremony on the outskirts of the capital city.